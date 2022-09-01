Chicago Fire FC are Now in Wait Until Next Season Mode

The 2022 Chicago Fire FC season has been a lot like the Frank Sinatra standard “That’s Life,” which chronicles just how quickly the roller coaster that is our existence can turn on a dime. You know the words: “That’s life, that’s what they say. You’re riding high in April, shot down in May…but if there’s nothing shaking this here July…”

The Fire got off to a great start, despite an inability to score, riding their defense and young, stellar goalkeeper Gaga Slonina to a place that made them look like a top three team in the Eastern Conference around mid to late April.

Then the lack of goals caught up to them, a losing patch took hold and by about mid-season they were dead last in the table.

But when they went on a five-game undefeated streak (W4D1), which came to an end last weekend against the Philadelphia Union, the Men in Red clawed back above the playoff position line. Now they’re back underwater, down to 12th place, five points off the pace of Columbus, who hold the seventh and final playoff position.

And they have a game in hand on the Fire.

“I think that every game at this point needs to be approached like it’s a playoff match, like it’s a final,” Chicago Fire FC Midfielder Chris Mueller said of the crazy logjam in the standings.

“Because you can see the table is so tight: Three points here and there, it’s huge. It’s a huge turn that can put you from 12th place all the way up to 5th place.”

He’s right, in theory, but the chances are really starting to slip away now.

Chicago Fire FC got beaten decisively, in a home match against the reigning MLS Cup champions, New York City FC at SeatGeek Stadium this past Sunday, and now the chances to take points are becoming fewer and far between.

Yes, in America, just like in England, the club that resides under the City Football Group, the United Arab Emirates based dynasty is the current champ. But NYCFC isn’t Manchester City, and they can be had.

Their recent run of results isn’t as spectacular as you might expect, and they are not currently top of the table.

The Fire ‘responded’ to the NYCFC loss by coming out real flat versus Montreal CF, falling behind 2-0 by the 24′. The visitors were down to ten men, just before at the stroke of halftime, when Ismael Kone got red-carded at 45″+3.

Even despite playing all of the second half with an advantage of an extra player, the Fire did nothing to change the score. The match was extremely sparsely attended, with Soldier Field sitting very empty.

The home side did nothing to promote ticket sales for the next match.

So where do they go from here? How do they at least try to make it into the postseason?

“We’ve heard speculations from analysts who have done calculations, permutations, what have you, and it looks like 45-46 is a market point,” Chicago Fire FC Manager Ezra Hendrickson said.

“We need 15-16 points and we can’t get them all at once.”

The regular season finale is Oct. 9, and once this result is in (one that looks another disappointment for the hosts), there will only be seven games (or 21 points) left.

“We just have to make sure that we take care of our games at home and see what we can get on the road,” the Chicago Fire FC gaffer said.

“But our home games are a must. We have to win these games and to really stay within the race because every time we don’t win at home, now we have to go on the road and then pick up those points somewhere.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

