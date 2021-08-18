Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Kurt Zouma, Jules Kounde

Inside a fortnight until summer transfer window deadline day and Cheslea FC still have a lot of business to complete. Yes, they did break the club transfer fee record (Romelu Lukaku) in the market this summer, but they still have some roster improvement/tweaking work left to do.
Let’s take a look at the latest buzz in the Chelsea transfer rumor mill, starting with the potential departure of French central defender Kurt Zouma.
Sky Sports reports that that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the 26-year-old on a £25 million deal. And take a look above at who responded to a social media post plugging this story- yes, the John Terry.
While he’s a man who certainly has a lot of faults in his personal life (which has been well documented), he definitely “gets it” here. A Zouma move to Spurs (or any other London rival) would go over like a lead balloon with Chelsea fans, but hey, this is business, and he wants regular first team football, just like any other player.
That apparently won’t happen at Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, where he doesn’t seem to be a part of the plan, so he needs to move on.
Zouma is also part of a bigger plan at Stamford Bridge this summer. The Blues are interested in trying to sign Sevilla’s Jules Kounde for about £60m before the window shuts on the final day of this month.
That’s according to ESPN, who report that “the deal could be worth around €70 million — €10m less than Kounde’s buyout clause.”
Sevilla paid Bordeaux €25m two years ago to sign the 22-year-old Frenchman, whose current deal runs until 2024. The report also says that Zouma could be going the other way as part of this potential swap deal.
