Chelsea Team News at Aston Villa: Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

When asked to preview the Boxing Day clash at Aston Villa, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said the following: “It is a Premier League game at one of the toughest places where you can play in Aston Villa. It is good news, don’t get me wrong but I am not overexcited now because I know I need to check how they are.”
“If I understood it correctly, we need a negative test and we have negative tests for Romelu, Callum and Ben Chilwell. Ben Chilwell will not be involved against Aston Villa.”
Chelsea at Aston Villa FYIs
Sun, Dec 26, Villa Park 5:30pm
Records: Chelsea 11-2-5 Aston Villa 7-9-1
Premier League Form: Chelsea DDWLW Aston Villa WLWLW
Premier League Position: Chelsea 3rd, 38 points Aston Villa 10th, 22 points
“The other two will be on the pitch tomorrow if they are again negative tomorrow. Then, we need to see, they have been ill and have symptoms but we will see.”
Team News for Both Sides
It was revealed today that Hakim Ziyech was left out of the Morocco squad for the AFCON tournament next month. Although he is one of the national team’s best players, he had a row with the team’s coach earlier this year and was overlooked for the six World Cup qualifiers played between September and November.
So it’s not surprising that he’s been left out, and he’s also a doubt to feature in this match because of a calf injury.
While Big Rom and CHO are covid negative, don’t expect either to play first team minutes here.
Chilwell remains a long term injury absentee while Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek may not test clear covid protocols in time to make the match day squad.
On the flip side, Steven Gerrard told the media it’s a waste of time to discuss which of his specific players will miss out due to covid, adding that the situation changes hourly. There is a debate to be had about whether or not the names of covid positive players should be outed or not, but we’re not going to get too much in the weeds on that right here, right now.
Save that discourse for another time and place!
The only confirmed injury absentees for the Villans are Marvelous Nakamba, Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore, all through injury.
