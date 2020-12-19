Chelsea FC Team News vs West Ham: Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea FC hosts West Ham United on Monday night in a London derby that features the seventh place side versus the eighth. For the slightly higher placed and home side, this is a huge disappointment. Having obliterated everybody else worldwide in the summer transfer window, this club is expected to compete for the Premier League title.
The slightly lower side, West Ham, are probably thrilled with where they are. At least when consider that David Moyes didn’t have safety assured until close to the end of the season last term.
Chelsea FC vs West Ham United FYIs
Kickoff: Dec 21, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London
Form Guide: Chelsea LLWDW West Ham United DWLWW
Team News for Both Sides
Hakim Ziyech (thigh) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh) resumed training with the rest of the team on Friday, but they are still doubtful to feature on Monday night.
“It is their [Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi] first day back with the group today training at a decent level, so I will have to see how they are the next two or three days to see if they make West Ham,” said manager Frank Lampard.
The home side have no additional fitness concerns at this time.
Flipping over to the Hammers, Michail Antonio (thigh), Jarrod Bowen (ankle), Aaron Cresswell (ankle) and Fabian Balbuena (groin) are all doubts for this one. Meanwhile Arthur Masuaku (knee) is out of commission.
Prediction: Chelsea 2, West Ham 1
Lampard will be given more time than your typical Chelsea manager to right the ship, because of who he is, but at the same time he’s got to get going on producing more results soon.
