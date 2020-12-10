Chelsea at Everton Team News: Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Coleman

December 10, 2020
Chelsea FC visits Everton on Saturday in a classic teacher reunites with student again match-up. Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti managed Frank Lampard when he was at the southwest London club from 2009-11. He got his Toffees off to a rip roaring start this season, lending creedence to the narrative, somewhat popular in the preseason that they will be this season’s sleeper side.

They have since cooled off and not many are bullish on their prospects now. As for Chelsea, they didn’t come out hot, right out of the gates, but they are definitely coalescing right now, looking like a strong contender for big trophies.

Chelsea FC at Everton FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Dec 12, 8pm GMT, Goodison Park

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here

Odds: Everton +320, Chelsea -134, Draw +290

League Position:  Everton 9th, 17 points      Chelsea 3rd, 22 points

League Form Guide:   Everton  DLWLL       Chelsea WDWWW

seamus-coleman-man-united-transfer-rumors

Team News

For the Blues, two attacking players are out with hamstring injuries for the next couple of weeks: Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi. The former got hurt in the come from behind win over Leeds United last weekend while the latter suffered his injury on the training ground prior to the midweek Champions League clash with Krasnodar.

“They had scans yesterday and they’re showing it will be about two weeks so I think that’s positive, particularly with Hakim,” said Lampard.

“With Callum, we didn’t know what to expect because it was an injury he got in training a couple of days ago.”

As for Everton, they have some major fitness issues at the full back position. On the left side, Lucas Digne is still recovering from ankle surgery.

On the right, Seamus Coleman is a doubt and his replacement, Fabian Delph, got hurt last weekend.

Thus Ancelotti is likely going to have to continue playing some guys out of position in this one, and the reshuffling could be a big problem against a big money and high powered Blues attack.

Chelsea 2, Everton 1

The Blue Merseysiders have been solid at home, but Chelsea are riding positive momentum right now. Meanwhile Everton’s momentum is going in the wrong direction.

