Chelsea Team News at Burnley: Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, James

It’s very clear that what’s currently going on in the world is affecting Chelsea FC on the pitch. Now that Owner Roman Abramovich has put the club on the trading block, it’s very unclear who is really in charge right now, and the future has become uncertain.
Manager Thomas Tuchel is clearly stressed, and you can see it in the way he lashed out at the media. (Yes, even if those reporters probably kind of deserved it. You know what they say, about stuff running downhill, and that’s what’s happening here at the southwest London club right now.
Chelsea at Burnley FC FYIs
Kick: Sat March 5, 3pm, Turf Moor
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here
TV: USA Network in America, N/A in the UK
PL Form Guide Chelsea WWDLD Burnley LDWWL
PL Position: Chelsea 3rd, 50 pts Burnley 18th, 21 pts
Series History: Chelsea wins 40 Burnley wins 38 Draws 25
Result Probability: Chelsea win 65% Burnley win 22% Draw 13%
Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Chelsea Team News
The problems at the top are affecting all levels of the club, including the players themselves. Maybe a visit to struggling Burnley will help?
Perhaps taking on Sean Dyche’s men, currently battling to avoid the drop, is exactly what Chelsea needs?
Let’s take a look at who could miss this Saturday afternoon fixture. Team Captain Cesar Azpilicueta (muscle), Hakim Ziyech (Achilles), Trevoh Chalobah (groin), Andreas Christensen (groin) and Reece James (hamstring) all missed out on the oh so narrow FA Cup 5th round win over Championship side Luton Town due to knocks.
Tuchel should provide more news on their statuses tomorrow. Ben Chilwell (knee) is of course out for the season.
