Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Team News: Ziyech, Aurier, Alli, Kane

It’s a marquee matchup London derby when Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea FC tomorrow night. At this point, both sides are likely long out of the Premier League title race, but they’re still in the mix for the European qualification slots.
With both outside the top four looking in, this is a match with critical importance. The two London rivals are level on points with 33, but Spurs have a +1 on Chelsea in goal differential (and a game in hand), hence they’re sixth while the Blues are seventh, in the table.
Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYI
Kickoff: Thursday, Feb. 4, 8 pm GMT, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Starting XI Prediction, Additional Team News: go here
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here
TV (USA): None, Stream: Peacock
Odds: Tottenham +245 Draw +235 Chelsea +115
Series History (across all competitions): Tottenham 55, Draw 41, Chelsea 72
Premier League Form Guide: Tottenham LLWDW Chelsea WDLWL
Team News for Both Sides
Tottenham defender Serge Aurier, who has a history of causing problems at a previous club that he’s played for, reportedly stormed out of the stadium after being subbed off at half time in the loss to Liverpool. Thus his involvement here is in doubt. Dele Alli, who saw his potential move to Aurier’s former club, PSG, collapse on deadline day, is sidelined with a tendon injury.
Harry Kane’s ankle problems are not as serious as initially feared, but he’s still a couple weeks, at minimum, away from featuring. As for Chelsea, they have a fully fit squad for the rivalry clash. Hakim Ziyech was rested at the weekend only for squad rotation, not out of any fitness issue while N’Golo Kante is fully match fit again.
Prediction: Chelsea 1, Tottenham 0
Watching Tottenham has been a bit of a slog lately, with their lack of an offensive spark truly something that holds one back from picking them to win this match. No wonder Jose Mourinho referred to his side as “a team with sadness.”
