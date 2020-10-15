Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC

Chelsea FC are 2020 summer transfer window champions, but you don’t get any silverware for that! All you get is high expectations for trophies, and that’s exactly what the Blues have right now.
“We want to do well and we know there’s a lot of work to be done to achieve our goals, but unless you give it absolutely everything then that’s not going to happen,” said Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.
“I’ve completely engulfed myself in this job and I want to bring success to this club. Coming back to Chelsea and receiving that reception that I did from the fans, you want to bring the supporters that success because they deserve it. So that’s what we are all working towards now.”
Southampton FC at Chelsea FC FYIs
Kickoff: Sat October 17, 3pm BST, Stamford Bridge, London
TV: NBCSN (US) BT Sport Box Office, a pay-per-view service (UK)
Chelsea team news: go to this link
Betting Odds: Chelsea win 8/15 Draw 15/4 Southampton win 11/2
Generally speaking, in broad based terms, it’s Roman Abramovich’s job to bankroll the roster, Marina Granovskaia’s duty is to get the players signed and Lampard’s responsibility is to make the players perform their best and win. The Blues are off to only a pedestrian start on this young season, but they did show a lot of promise in thrashing Crystal Palace 4-0 last time out.
Up next is a home clash against Southampton, where Saints should see summer signing and Ghanian defender Mohamed Salisu make his debut with the club. However, midfielder Stuart Armstrong is out after testing positive for COVID-19. For Chelsea, left back Ben Chilwell (foot) and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (thigh) are strong doubts while midfielder Billy Gilmour remains a long term injury absentee. Hakim Ziyech should make his Chelsea debut here, having played over a half hour minutes for Morocco during the internationals.
It is very likely he won’t start here, he should feature. Christian Pulisic, who has high ambitions for his club this season, only saw a few minutes of playing time in his season debut against Palace, the very last match before the break. Expect the American to have a bigger role here, but probably not in the first team.
While Kepa Arrizabalaga maintains he’ll try and turn his Stamford Bridge career around, we think he’ll still miss out here and Lampard will select Willy Caballero instead.
Chelsea Starting XI prediction vs Southampton FC
Caballero; James, Zouma, Silva, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante; Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Werner; Abraham
I against this selection replace alonso with emerson and azplicueta with james and start ziyech instead of odoi even if it is 60 minutes playing ziyech have to start rather than come from bench and also replace caballero with kepa and kovacic instead of jorginho if chelsea want to win the match
YES AZI INSTEAD OF JAMES
Will, azpi,Emerson,Zuma,Silva,Kante,covasic,pulisic,Kai,ziyech,Werner,
I against this selection replace Abraham with Werner as stiker and have Christian Pulisic start. ziyech instead of odoi even if it is 60 minutes playing ziyech have to start rather than come from bench and kovacic instead of jorginho if chelsea want to win the match
Pls lampard select correct player for us Azi instead of James ,remove Alonso pls.
They don’t put #10 on the jersey to come off the bench. Liked how you mentioned Pulsic last. come on man, Your European or English eyes need cleaning.
Kepa,
Kurt, silva, azi, james, kante,jorgin,havertez,
Pulisic,abrhm, ziyek
4-3-3 formation
To me i thnk that squad cant even get half apoint if it can also be awarded! So to me, kepa, james, zouma, silva,azip, kante, kovacic, havertz, pulisic werner odoi. Then you can bring in tammy,ziyech and mount, ithink this could be a better selection
All the best to this great team. My blood is BLUE
I think 4:33 or 3:4:3 can work for the Blues this time, we have plenty of stars ready to do their best around, we want win (WWW)
All substitutes must given time play they are all vital to our time.
I will preferred kante with Joginho to pear like there combinations before than kante covacic.
Kepa
James Kurt Silva Alonso
Kante mount havertz
Ziyech wener pulisic
Chelsea should use this selection as follows. Kepa, in the Defence.azplicueta,zouma,T.silva,emerson. Middlefield. kante,kovacic,mount, and in the attacking line Pullisic, ziyech, werner. You have to try these please. LAMPARD
Back three of silver azp and zouma,,,then allonso ,Matteo ,kante and James,,. Pulisic , Werner, odoi…
Azi instead of Reece,blues all the way…any formation..we’re still good to go anyway
it should be like this;Kepa;azpl,silva,zouma,james;jorginho;kante,kovacic;havert,abraham,werner.4-1-2-3
I Think Lampard Should Bring In Kepa, Zouma, Azi. Silva, Kante, Johji, Ki, Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic And Timo Then Subs: Azi / James Ki/mount Timo/giroud.
kepa
azpl zouma silva james
kante jorginho mount
werner tammy haverts
Meanwhile we are just giving our thoughts but Lampard won’t use these. I prefer the following; kepa,james,kurt,silva,azpi,kante,mateo,kai,hakim,werner and american ninja (pulic’ic)
kepa
Azplicueta. Silva .zouma. Emerson
kante jorginho
ziyech. havertz. pulicic
Timo
IF CHELSEA WANT TO WIN THE MATH THEN HE SHOULD NOT USE ALONSO
Cabby, zouma, aspli, silva, james, hakeem, kai, kante, odoi, werner, and pulisic
yes they should not play alonso
iam against that if lampard need to win it better to start with keba,james,asplicueta,zouma,silva,kante,pulisic,mount,werner,harverts,ziyech
please, dont start alonso to avoid disaster and also put pulisic instead of abraham use kepa,ziyech should come from bench
Please Lampard should make this selection, kepa, James,silva, zouma chilwell. Kante, kovacic, joginho, pulisic, werner,ziyech.
I WANT FRANK LAMPARD TO USE IT LIKE THIS KEPA.JAMES.SILVA.SUMAR.JAMES KANTE COVACIC KAI PULISIC .ZIYECH TIMO
Kepa, james,zouma,silva,captain, kante,jorginho,pulisic,harvetz,werner,mount .the strongest to us plz
Abraham should be on bench ziyeh and pulisic should start