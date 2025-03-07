It’s the “soft underbelly” portion of the schedule for Chelsea FC. Last weekend, they beat dead last place Southampton FC at home. Now they get the side that is just one spot above Saints in the table, Leicester City, coming to their ground.

Sandwiched in between, a win over FC Copenhagen, in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Chelsea vs Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb. 25, 3pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Blues Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 5th, 46 pts, LWLLW Leicester City 19th, 17 pts, WLLLL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 81% Draw 12% Southampton FC 7%

When you’re a club of Chelsea’s size, with their riches and resources, well you shouldn’t really even be in the third tier competition on the continent, but hey, since you’re stuck there, you might as well win it.

Between UECL competition and the two Premier League bottom feeders, nothing less than a very comfortable W, across all three matches, should be expected.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Filip Jørgensen; Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Reece James, Moises Caicedo; Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto; Christopher Nkunku

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

