Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United

Chelsea FC versus Leeds United- the America’s Cup of the English Premier League. This edition, however, won’t be as Americanized as it potentially could be, for a couple reasons. First, Leeds sacked their American manager Jesse Marsch, in mid February. So he obviously won’t be here.

Also, we don’t know the status of Captain America, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, who hasn’t featured since injuring his knee against Manchester City in January. He has been video taped in full training this week, so he could/should play, but almost certainly in a limited role, off the bench.

Leeds United at Chelsea FC FYIs

Kick: Sun Aug. 21, 2pm Stamford Bridge

PL Standing: Chelsea 10th, 31 pts Leeds United 17th, 22 pts

PL Form: Chelsea LLDDD Leeds United WLLDL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 59% Draw 23% Leeds United win 18%

Pulisic will be eased back into it. As for Leeds, the trio of Americans: Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson all started together for the first time last weekend, in their 1-0 win over fellow relegation strugglers Southampton. Having been bounced by Fulham in the FA Cup in midweek, they won’t be rested as the Blues are here.

Maybe the Blues can finally break their scoring drought, and with that, finally win again? Here is what we think a winning hand might look like for manager Graham Potter.

Chelsea FC (4-2-3-1) Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United

Kepa; James, Badiashile, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Kovacic, Enzo; Sterling, Felix, Mount; Havertz

