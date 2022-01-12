Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur (EFL Cup)

January 11, 2022 By Leave a Comment
Share

When Chelsea visit Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow night, one might expect youth guys like Harvey Vale, Lewis Hall and Xavier Mbuyamba to possibly get in the team. We’ve seen this trio, as well as some other youngsters, get playing time lately as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has needed to rotate and balance his squad, due to injuries and covid-19 outbreaks.

Up 2-0 from the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal with Spurs, they can kind of cruise a little but here. A single away goal should be enough to send them through.

efl-cup

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC   EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2/2 FYIs:

Kick-off time: 7:45 PM GMT, 12th January 2022, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Starting XI Predictions:  Chelsea    Tottenham

Team News:  Chelsea   Tottenham

Premier League Podcast:  go here

Form Guide (All Competitions): Tottenham (WDWLW)  Chelsea (WDDWW)

Head to Head: Chelsea wins 75, Draws 41, Tottenham wins 55

Here’s our best guess at to what the German might do with his first team here. We think he’ll mix it up a bit in philosophy.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur (EFL Cup)

Kepa; Mbuyamba, Silva, Azpilicueta; Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Hall, Pulisic; Vale, Ziyech, Lukaku

Prediction: Tottenham 1, Chelsea 1

A score draw here, and that means the Blues move on to the final on aggregate 3-1.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram

Filed Under: Chelsea, Football/Soccer, Tottenham Hotspur

Speak Your Mind