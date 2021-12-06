Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Zenit St. Petersburg

Chelsea are the reigning UEFA Champions League holders, and given that status, they’ll want to advance through to the UCL knockout round as group winners, not the second place team. In order to guarantee that, they’ll need to win Wednesday night in St. Petersburg.

Let’s take a look at who Blues boss Thomas Tuchel could select for the midweek European clash as he aims to do so. Despite the west London side being set to miss some key pieces, they are still heavily favored to get it done.

Chelsea FC at Zenit St. Petersburg FYIs

Kickoff: 545pm GMT Wed Dec 8, Krestovsky Stadium

UCL Standings:  Chelsea 1st, 12 pts   Zenit 3rd, 4 pts

Form Guide (UCL):  Chelsea  WWWLW   Zenit DLLWL

Form Guide (All Competitions):  Chelsea DWWDW    Zenit LDWDW

Chelsea will be without several key players, including now, potentially, Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz. That said, they’ll still have a very loaded and talented lineup available for selection, and that means manager Thomas Tuchel will be able to pick a very strong team, which we think he will do for this one.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Zenit St. Petersburg

Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, James; Mount, Ziyech; Lukaku

Chelsea 2, Zenit St. Petersburg 0

The Blues won the reverse fixture, which is the only previous meeting between the two sides. They’ll take care of business in this one too.

