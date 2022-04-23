Ahead of the thrashing by Arsenal in midweek, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel threw down the gauntlet to Romelu Lukaku. “For us, it is clear, we can play with Romelu, and we can be very strong with Romelu, and we proved it,” the Chelsea manager said.
“We will prove it if he is involved and keeps involved mentally and he stays involved in the situation to go through this, he can grow from it and come back stronger.
“It is always like this, and it is for sure disappointing for him and not what we expected, not what we expected at the moment, but it is not finished, and we will not give in.
“We never give in with any players, and we never give up. We will push him, we will push as far as we can, and as long as the player stays involved in the mentality that is needed to bring a team forward, he can still be a crucial player.”
As one might expect, Lukaku then started the match, but after an hour he was subbed off in favor of Kai Havertz. The big Belgian was booed by the tiny bit of Chelsea supporters at the match, and it’s looking like his days at the club are numbered.
The most expensive player in the history of the club, both his stints will be remembered in the same manner that his time at Manchester United was regarded- complete and utter flop, through and through.
Obviously we’re not predicting Lukaku to be in the first team versus West Ham United, but here’s who we think will be.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United
Mendy; Silva, Chalobah, James; Pulisic, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount, Havertz
