It had looked like Chelsea had a stranglehold on the third spot in the table, but lately they have suffered a significant drop in form. It also had looked like Wolverhampton Wanderers were going to contend for a UEFA Conference League berth, but they have suffered a massive drop in form.
Losers of three straight and four of their last five, it will be a challenge to surpass West Ham United for that slot now.
Wolves haven’t scored in over 330 minutes, and that three game skid has resulted in a 5-0 aggregate against the likes of Newcastle, Burnley, and Brighton.
Chelsea vs Wolves FYIs
Kickoff: Saturday, May 7, 3pm, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News
Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea LDWLW Wolves LLLWL
Premier League Position: Chelsea 3rd, 66 pts Wolves 8th, 49 pts
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 71% Draw 19% Wolves win 10%
So while the Blues have been off lately, to say the least, Wolves have fallen off a cliff. It’s got to be an advantage for the hosts in this one.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves
Mendy; Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta; James, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount, Ziyech, Havertz
Fearless Prediction
Chelsea 2, Wolves 0 Look for Blues boss Thomas Tuchel to get the rotation right and tight, and straighten the ship again.
