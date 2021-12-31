Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool

December 30, 2021 By 16 Comments
With Romelu Lukaku, there is always a risk that he can hinder and distract whatever team he is on, given his personality. That’s been among the major knocks on him, as he’s never been the greatest dressing room guy. The big Belgian may have disrupted team chemistry now, as he called out the tactics of his own manager Thomas Tuchel.

He also professed his love for his former club, Inter Milan, letting it be known that he wishes to return there someday soon. Yikes! Does Tuchel bench him against Liverpool on Sunday for this? He needs to make an example, right? Or does he have no choice but to play him?

chelsea liverpool

Liverpool vs Chelsea FYIs

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday Jan 2, Stamford Bridge

Team News:  Chelsea   Liverpool FC

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea   Liverpool FC

Odds: Chelsea +200  Draw +240   Liverpool FC  +130

Form Guide:  Chelsea  DWDDW   Liverpool FC   LDWWW

TV: USA Network    Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Tuchel has an injury-riddled, covid-stricken club, so he does have some selection issues in the final third right now. When Chelsea host Liverpool on Sunday, it will be a match-up where the loser would likely be effectively eliminated from the league title race.

If there is no winner, and there is a draw, then the winner would essentially be first place Manchester City, as both their main competitors would have then dropped points in the quest to catch them.

Chelsea FC Starting XI (3-4-2-1) Prediction vs Liverpool

Mendy; Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Rudiger; Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Pulisic; Mount, Ziyech; Lukaku

Prediction: Chelsea 2, Liverpool 1

Comments

  1. Anonymous says
    December 31, 2021 at 12:20 AM

    CHELSEA NEED TO PUT TIMO WENER AND HAVERZ FOR LINE UP AGAINST LIVERPOOL

  2. Anonymous says
    December 31, 2021 at 12:48 AM

    Liverpool fc will beat Chelsea I want mo salah to scores three goals

  3. Beruwa says
    December 31, 2021 at 1:16 AM

    Chelsea have 2 sell lukaku coz we won the champions without him and, he has no importance.the guys win more matches without him

  4. Abdul jimoh says
    December 31, 2021 at 1:19 AM

    Chelsea beating liverpool 2-0

  5. simon says
    December 31, 2021 at 1:50 AM

    liverpool will beat chelsea

  6. Hamisimwangu1 says
    December 31, 2021 at 1:59 AM

    Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool

  7. Reagan wafula says
    December 31, 2021 at 2:04 AM

    Chelsea beat Liverpool 1

  8. Peter Ikpeme says
    December 31, 2021 at 2:11 AM

    We’ll beat liverpool no doubt

  9. Silas says
    December 31, 2021 at 2:14 AM

    Mount should drop to the bench.. he isn’t a team player.. he should be the link btw the midfield and attack but he holds the ball alot wanting to show off when strikers are in right position for him to pass to.. instead he wants to take a shot or dribble.. Mount is selfish.. pulisic and kai can play that role better because they are unselfish even kovacic too..

  10. Daud says
    December 31, 2021 at 2:14 AM

    Chelsea will beat Liverpool 1-0

  11. nabusigo benon says
    December 31, 2021 at 2:25 AM

    I expect a draw 2-2

  12. Moses says
    December 31, 2021 at 2:27 AM

    Chelsea 3-0 Liverpool

  13. fabiyi taiwo says
    December 31, 2021 at 3:09 AM

    CHESEA 3 LIVERPOOL 2

  14. Geoffrey obiri says
    December 31, 2021 at 3:12 AM

    Chelsea 2-1 liverpool

  15. Emmason says
    December 31, 2021 at 3:51 AM

    Mo salah! Hat-trick!!!

  16. Bobo tee says
    December 31, 2021 at 3:55 AM

    IF TRULY CHELSEA WANT TO WIN THAT SUNDAY MATCHES HE SHOULD NOT PLAY PULISIC AT WINGBACK COZ HE LACK DEFENSE QUALITY

