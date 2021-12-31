Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool

With Romelu Lukaku, there is always a risk that he can hinder and distract whatever team he is on, given his personality. That’s been among the major knocks on him, as he’s never been the greatest dressing room guy. The big Belgian may have disrupted team chemistry now, as he called out the tactics of his own manager Thomas Tuchel.
He also professed his love for his former club, Inter Milan, letting it be known that he wishes to return there someday soon. Yikes! Does Tuchel bench him against Liverpool on Sunday for this? He needs to make an example, right? Or does he have no choice but to play him?
Liverpool vs Chelsea FYIs
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday Jan 2, Stamford Bridge
Team News: Chelsea Liverpool FC
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool FC
Odds: Chelsea +200 Draw +240 Liverpool FC +130
Form Guide: Chelsea DWDDW Liverpool FC LDWWW
TV: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Tuchel has an injury-riddled, covid-stricken club, so he does have some selection issues in the final third right now. When Chelsea host Liverpool on Sunday, it will be a match-up where the loser would likely be effectively eliminated from the league title race.
If there is no winner, and there is a draw, then the winner would essentially be first place Manchester City, as both their main competitors would have then dropped points in the quest to catch them.
Chelsea FC Starting XI (3-4-2-1) Prediction vs Liverpool
Mendy; Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Rudiger; Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Pulisic; Mount, Ziyech; Lukaku
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Liverpool 1
Comments
CHELSEA NEED TO PUT TIMO WENER AND HAVERZ FOR LINE UP AGAINST LIVERPOOL
Liverpool fc will beat Chelsea I want mo salah to scores three goals
Chelsea have 2 sell lukaku coz we won the champions without him and, he has no importance.the guys win more matches without him
Chelsea beating liverpool 2-0
liverpool will beat chelsea
Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool
Chelsea beat Liverpool 1
We’ll beat liverpool no doubt
Mount should drop to the bench.. he isn’t a team player.. he should be the link btw the midfield and attack but he holds the ball alot wanting to show off when strikers are in right position for him to pass to.. instead he wants to take a shot or dribble.. Mount is selfish.. pulisic and kai can play that role better because they are unselfish even kovacic too..
Chelsea will beat Liverpool 1-0
I expect a draw 2-2
Chelsea 3-0 Liverpool
CHESEA 3 LIVERPOOL 2
Chelsea 2-1 liverpool
Mo salah! Hat-trick!!!
IF TRULY CHELSEA WANT TO WIN THAT SUNDAY MATCHES HE SHOULD NOT PLAY PULISIC AT WINGBACK COZ HE LACK DEFENSE QUALITY