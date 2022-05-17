You can expect to see some squad rotation from Blues boss Thomas Tuchel on Thursday night when his Chelsea side take on Leicester City at home. First off, his team is coming off 120+ minutes of action on Saturday, when they lost to Liverpool FC in the FA Cup Final.
Secondly, having clinched Champions League qualification with Arsenal’s surprise loss to Newcastle United yesterday, these final two league fixtures are sort of dead rubber kind of, sort of.
Chelsea FC vs Leicester City FYIs
Kick: 8pm GMT, Thur May 19, King Power Stadium
Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Pods
Google Result Probability: Chelsea 70% Draw 18% Leicester City 12%
PL Position, Form: Chelsea 3rd, 70 pts, WDLDW Leicester City 9th, 48pts, WWLLD
Midfield maestro and Manchester United transfer target N’Golo Kante made a cameo at Wembley, so it seems like he’s back to fully fit and now ready to go the whole 90. Unless Tuchel wants to give Saul a run? Nah, probably not.
Meanwhile Cesar Azpilicueta and Hakim Ziyech will bring fresh legs to this one, so one could expect the pair to come back into the first team.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City
Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Pulisic; Ziyech, Mount; Lukaku
Fearless Prediction: Chelsea 1, Leicester City 1
Prognosticating a score draw, and a perhaps less than inspiring edition of this fixture. Have fun.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind