Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel knows his side is in a bit of a mini-slump right now. “It’s challenging all the time, in a good way, to be coach at this level,” the German said at his weekly press conference today, to preview tomorrow’s Premier League clash versus Leeds United.
“From my experience, I always find it very challenging to keep things on track, even when results are good or are a bit shaky.”
“This is normal. There is not a big problem and we should not worry too much, but we should also not look away. This is what we do and I still feel totally involved in everything and this is how I feel.
“We will go through it together. It’s not a big issue at the moment.”
The German also confirmed two of his starting XI tomorrow- Edouard Mendy will be back in goal, with Kepa Arrizabalaga having been granted a chance to feature in Europe in midweek.
Meanwhile Reece James will shift over to right wing-back (and this is, after all, the year of the wing back) after helping to fill the injury void in central midfield, during the match at Zenit St. Petersburg.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United
Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Christian Pulisic, Reece James, Marcos Alonso, Hakim Ziyech; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz; Romelu Lukaku.
Chelsea FC 1, Leeds United 0
Look for big blue to get back on track here
