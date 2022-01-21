Tottenham Hotspur have won just one of their previous 31 away matches against Chelsea in the league. (D10 L20). Interestingly, their sole win in that span came in April of 2018 when current boss Antonio Conte was in the Blues dugout.
It’s a pattern that’s worth watching when these two London rivals clash on Sunday, in a match with massive top four implications. If these trends continue…..
Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea FC FYIs
Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday, Jan. 23, Stamford Bridge
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Tottenham
Series History: Chelsea wins 76, Tottenham wins 55, Draws 41
Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea WDDLD Tottenham DWDWW
Odds: Chelsea (-154), Tottenham (+400), Draw (+280)
Let’s take a look at the lineup that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel may pick, in his quest to keep the dominance going.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur
Arrizabalaga: Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; Pulisic, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz
Prediction: Tottenham 2, Chelsea 1
Blues have been a mess lately, and Antonio Conte will have extra motivation here to get one over on his former employer. I mean recent history has to change at some point, right?
Spurs are closer to getting it together than you might think.
