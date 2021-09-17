Chelsea FC have truly dominated Tottenham Hotspur over the course of their Premier League series, and hence they are considerable favorites in Sunday’s headliner fixture. The bookmakers have Spurs are priced at (+340) while Chelsea can be had for (-130). Meanwhile a draw is backed (+265).
Romelu Lukaku has been everything Stamford Bridge could have asked for and more. As Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has pointed out, he gives them exactly what they need, both on and off the pitch.
Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs
Kickoff: Sun Sept 19, 5:30pm Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Weekly Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Team News Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur
Starting XI Predictions Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League Position: Chelsea 2nd, 10 points Tottenham Hotspur 7th, 9 points
Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea WDWW Tottenham Hotspur LWWW
Big Rom, who would certainly be the talk of the Premier League if not for Ronaldo, is obviously undroppable for any big match. Let’s take a look at who else is going to be in the first team around him on Sunday.
Chelsea are looking in fine form right now, and it’s hard to see Tottenham being able to beat them right now, given their superior quality and depth.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur
Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Tottenham 1
Spurs had a disastrous midweek, as their draw in Europe came at a tremendous price. Two of their players got hurt, and even at full fitness, we wouldn’t pick them to win at Chelsea.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind