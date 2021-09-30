Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC

Chelsea gave up a goal in just 11 seconds after coming back from halftime last night in Wednesday’s 1-0 UCL loss at Juventus. It was a backbreaking blitz of a play, and hopefully for Chelsea’s sake, manager Thomas Tuchel has figured out how and why the breakdown occurred, and he’ll adjust for it on the weekend in the next fixture.

The good news is that Chelsea are favored, -278, to win that fixture, a domestic clash against Southampton FC, who are backed at +750. A draw pays +375, so clearly, the wagering community believes the Blues will snap their two game skid here.

Chelsea vs Southampton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat, Oct 2, 3:00pm, Stamford Bridge

Team news for both sides: go here

Weekly Premier League Podcast: go here

Form Guide:  Chelsea LWWDW    Southampton LDDDD

Table Position: Chelsea 3rd, 13pts  Southampton 16th, 4pts

It’s a pretty straight-forward selection here for the German, given the key four players that are out/could be out of commission in this one.

southampton

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho; Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

Prediction: Southampton 1, Chelsea 0

Going with a really bold upset here! Now is the time for Saints, or anybody for that matter, to catch Chelsea. Losers in back to back matches, and missing some key cogs, they could be had by a big underdog here.

