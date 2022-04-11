Which Chelsea FC side will show up tomorrow night at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu- the one that got boat-raced in back to back games, at the hands of Real Madrid and Brentford? Or the team that whomped Southampton FC on the weekend?
In making our first team prediction, we’re selecting, pretty much, the same first team that romped at the St. Mary’s, except for we need to sub in Reece James, who is right up there with Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as the world’s best. We sub him in at wing back with RLC going out.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid UCL Quarterfinal Leg 2/2 FYIs
When is it? Tuesday, April 6 2022 8 PM Local Time
Where is it? Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Who’s in form? Chelsea (WWLLW) Real Madrid (WWLWW)
What are the 90 Minute Result Probabilities? Chelsea 32% Real Madrid 40% Draw 28%
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Chelsea certainly have their work cut out for them in this one- overturning a 3-1 deficit, on the road no less, is a monumental challenge.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Real Madrid (Champions League)
Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Havertz
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind