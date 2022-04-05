Tomorrow night brings a match-up of the current European title holders versus the club that has won it the most times. Chelsea host Real Madrid in a rematch of one of last year’s UCL semifinals, and this fixture is certainly fit to be a Champions League Final to say the least.
Let’s take a look at who Blues boss Thomas Tuchel might select for his first team in this one.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid FYIs
When is it? Wednesday, April 6 2022 8 PM Local Time
Where is it? Stamford Bridge, London
Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction
Who’s in form? Chelsea (WWWWL) Real Madrid (WWWLW)
What are the odds? Chelsea (+300) Real Madrid (+100) Draw (+240)
Looking at the usual 3-4-3 formation, utilizing the wingbacks, per usual, this is how we see the Blues lining up in the home leg of the quarterfinal fixture.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid
Mendy; Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Pulisic, Havertz
Fearless Prediction
Chelsea 2, Real Madrid 1
