Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid (Champions League)

April 5, 2022 By Leave a Comment
Tomorrow night brings a match-up of the current European title holders versus the club that has won it the most times. Chelsea host Real Madrid in a rematch of one of last year’s UCL semifinals, and this fixture is certainly fit to be a Champions League Final to say the least.

Let’s take a look at who Blues boss Thomas Tuchel might select for his first team in this one.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid FYIs

When is it? Wednesday, April 6 2022 8 PM Local Time

Where is it? Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News   Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News   Starting XI Prediction

Who’s in form? Chelsea (WWWWL) Real Madrid (WWWLW)

What are the odds? Chelsea (+300) Real Madrid (+100)  Draw (+240)

Looking at the usual 3-4-3 formation, utilizing the wingbacks, per usual, this is how we see the Blues lining up in the home leg of the quarterfinal fixture.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid

Mendy; Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Pulisic, Havertz

Fearless Prediction

Chelsea 2, Real Madrid 1

