It has been awhile since we’ve seen Chelsea FC in action, and the Blues are back at it this weekend when they host minnows Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round. With the Premier League title now pretty much out of the question for them, look for Chelsea to go all in on trying to win one, if not both, domestic cups.
Expect Thomas Tuchel to field a strong side in this one, selecting some first team players, to complement the bench warmers.
Chelsea FC vs Plymouth Argyle 4th Round FA Cup FYIs
Kick: Sat Feb 5, 12:30 Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Team News: go here
Premier League Podcast: go here
Stat Pack: Plymouth hasn’t played Chelsea since 1989, and they haven’t beaten them 1979
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Plymouth Argyle (FA Cup)
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Hall, Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr; Cesar Azpilicueta, Saul Niguez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi; Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner
Fearless Prediction
The Blues will easily take care of business against a League One (third tier of English football) side. Chelsea will prevail 4-0.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind