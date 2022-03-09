Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Norwich City

Third-place Chelsea travel to rock bottom Norwich City in a catch-up fixture this midweek. Chelsea will look to strengthen their grip on third place in the Premier League in this one. They comprehensively defeated Norwich in the reverse fixture back in October. They took a lackluster Canaries to the cleaners, defeating them 7-0 at Stamford Bridge. Young England star Mason Mount highlighted that match with his hat-trick.
Any hopes that this was just a one-off for the Canaries can be dispelled by taking a quick glance at the record books. Norwich City has collected just 2 of a possible 39 points available from their last 13 fixtures against the Pensioners.
Norwich City vs Chelsea FYIs
When is it? Thursday, 10 March 2022 7.30 PM
Where is it? Carrow Road, Norwich
Who’s in form? Norwich (LLLLL) Chelsea (WWDWW)
What are the odds? Norwich (+1100) Chelsea (-350) Draw (+475)
The last time Norwich won against Chelsea was almost 30 years ago, back in 1994. They won that match 3-0. I almost guarantee that won’t happen again.
Sorry Norwich City fans.
Here is how I see Chelsea lining up against the Canaries come kick-off time at Carrow Road.
Edouard Mendy lines up between the sticks for the Blues. Not only is he one of the best in the world, I think it will be quite some time before Kepa shows his face for Chelsea.
The three-man defense almost picks itself. Antonio Rudiger and Trevoh Chalobah will probably line up either side of Thiago Silva.
Rudiger has got to be one of the most improved players in the last 18-24 months of Premier League action. I consider him knocking on the door of that elite category.
The wing-backs are where it gets a little tricky. Particularly on the left since Ben Chilwell’s unfortunate knee injury. I am going with a rotated selection here.
I think Callum Hudson Odoi on the right, and maybe one of the worst transfers of the season in Saul lining up at left wing-back.
Jorginho and Kante are about as world-class as it gets for a midfield duo. I think they start in the heart of midfield.
In attack, Mason Mount will lineup on the right-hand side hoping to net himself another hat trick. Just as he did back in October against this opposition. On the left-hand side is Captain America himself, Christian Pulisic.
These two will play either side of the much-maligned striker Romelu Lukaku, who will look to get his name on a Premier League scoresheet for the first time in 2022.
I think that this could be a bloodbath for the Canaries. Even with the slightly rotated selection, I have chosen. Look for Lukaku to break his scoring duck and the Pensioners to get a healthy victory. 5-0 Chelsea.
