For the first time in what feels like forever, Chelsea FC are underdogs to Newcastle United. It wasn’t too long ago that the Magpies were relegated, and just last year, they were spending a significant portion of the season hovering around the drop zone. Meanwhile Chelsea, winners of Europe in total in 2021, are now currently below even the Europa League qualification line.

Nathaniel Hawthorne famously said that family fortunes are always rising and falling in America. The same can be said of billionaire boys club owned Premier League clubs in England. Let’s preview this sliding doors match-up of two ultra-wealthy clubs.

Chelsea FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Saturday, 12 November 2022 5:30PM, Stamford Bridge, London.

Premier League Position: Chelsea 7th, Newcastle 3rd

Form Guide: Chelsea LLDDW Newcastle WWWWL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 31% Newcastle 41% Draw 28%

Graham Potter got off to a really strong start as Blues boss, but even he can’t fix all that ails Chelsea. This is a club in need of a major roster makeover, and some tough times are likely ahead.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, T Silva, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic; Sterling, Havertz, Mount; Aubameyang

Newcastle United 1, Chelsea FC 0

Look for the Geordies to take this one, and when they do, it will be anything but an upset.

