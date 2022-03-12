Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Chelsea and Newcastle clash in the Premier League this weekend. It’s a fixture that pits two sides in scintillating league form against each other. That isn’t the biggest story surrounding this match, however. The big news is of course, all about the sanctions the UK government has placed on Roman Abramovich and how it affects Chelsea Football Club. Head to our Chelsea team news article if you want to read more about that.
Chelsea is in incredible form. They haven’t dropped points in the league since January 19th when they drew 1-1 with Brighton. If the Blues win here, it will be their sixth league victory in a row. It will not be a straightforward task.
That’s because their opponents, Newcastle, are flying at the moment. No one has defeated the newly minted richest club in the world in the Premier League since before Christmas.
Eddie Howe has got his charges in incredible form. He has breathed new life into much-maligned striker Joelinton by turning him into a midfielder.
That, along with some astute transfer business, has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder and sees them aiming for an unlikely mid-table finish.
Chelsea vs Newcastle FYIs
When is it? Sunday, 13 March 2022 2 PM.
Where is it? Stamford Bridge, London.
Who’s in form? Chelsea (WLWWW) Newcastle (WDWWW)
What are the odds? Chelsea (-320) Newcastle (+900) Draw (+450)
Let’s see who starts for the home side in what might just be the best match of the weekend.
In goals, Senegal’s number one, Edouard Mendy, is a lock to start. He sits comfortably amongst the world’s elite when discussing goalkeepers. I will eat my hat if Kepa gets anywhere near the pitch.
Expect Antonio Rudiger to return to the center of defense for the Blues after being rested against Norwich. He will be a straight swap with Trevoh Chalobah.
Thomas Tuchel will ask Thiago Silva to back up his efforts against the Canaries and partner the German.
With Marcos Alonso likely to miss out and Saul Niguez less than convincing on the left side of the defense, I think Malang Sarr will get a rare start in the league. Right-back is also hard to predict.
Cesar Azpilicueta is doubtful because of illness and Reece James is injured too. I think Andreas Christensen deputizes at right-back as the Blues switch to a back four.
The midfield will have a different shape too. We will pack it to the brim with world-class talent, however, as N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Mateo Kovacic form one of the most formidable midfield trios in world football.
The front three will see Kai Havertz and Mason Mount play the same roles as they did last time out against Norwich. Hakim Ziyech starts on the left in place of Timo Werner.
Both the misfiring German and the big Belgian Romelu Lukaku will have to settle for bench duty.
Even without the backdrop of the Chelsea/Abramovich sanction saga, this was always going to be a fascinating match. When you have two sides in such incredible form, it is usually small margins that prove crucial to the eventual winner.
With that in mind, I am picking Newcastle to win in somewhat of a surprise victory and keep their incredible league form going. Magpies 3-1.Follow paulmbanks
