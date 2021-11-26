Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

November 26, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Whenever Chelsea plays Manchester United it is a very special match, but it always takes on an added layer of significance for Christian Pulisic. The Blues and USA winger grew up a United supporter, so playing against his boyhood club is a very big deal, each and every time.

He’s recently come off the injured list to earn a starting assignment and some major praise from his manager, Thomas Tuchel. He’s also back among the goals.

manchester united chelsea

Manchester United at Chelsea FYIs

Kick: Sun Nov 28, 4:30, Stamford Bridge

Starting XI Predictions:   Chelsea    Manchester United

Team News:  Chelsea    Manchester United

Premier League Preview Podcast: go here

Google Result Probability:  Chelsea win 61%  Draw 22%  Manchester United 17%

PL Standing, Form Guide:   Chelsea 1st, 29pts, WDWWW   Manchester United 8th, 17pts, LLWLL

hlaf-chelsea-half-man-united

We think Pulisic will be back among the starters on Sunday, in the Premier League weekend’s headliner fixture. Maybe he will be back among the goals too.

With Chelsea, competition for places in the first team is always cut throat, but given how they have some injury concerns here, well, this is why you build up and maintain squad depth.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction (3-4-2-1) vs Manchester United

Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Marcos Alonso, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount; Timo Werner.

manchester-united-chelsea

Prediction: Chelsea FC 2, Manchester United 0

Chelsea are heavily favored at -176, while United are substantial underdogs at +450. A draw can be had for +300, but we’re making the safe and conservative pick here.

