Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

September 23, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

Without a doubt, the headliner fixture of the weekend is Manchester City at Chelsea FC, a series in which none of the last 12 meetings have ended in a draw, surprisingly. And while Chelsea have won the last three, the advantage over that 12 results shows City with the advantage, 7-5.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are no doubt strong Premier League title contenders, in the eyes of most keen observers, but in order to become the champs this season, they’ll first have to beat the current champions.

Chelsea vs Manchester City FYIs:

Kick-off time: 12:30 PM GMT, 25 September Saturday, Stamford Bridge

Weekly Premier League Preview Podcast: go here

Starting XI Prediction:  Chelsea   Manchester City

Team News:   Chelsea     Manchester City

Form Guide (All Competitions): Chelsea (DWWWW) Manchester City (WWWDW)

Let’s take a look at who the German may select for his first team in this one. Honestly, it’s a pretty straight-forward selection motif at this point, I think Tuchel has figured out his best team, and he only has two potential selection issues in goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and winger Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Prediction: Chelsea 2, Manchester City 1

Until we finally see the recent trend change, there is no reason not to pick against Tuchel’s Chelsea when they play City.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.

Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Filed Under: Chelsea, Football/Soccer, Manchester City

Speak Your Mind