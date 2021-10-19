Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel should probably use the next UEFA Champions League group stage match, against Malmo, as an opportunity to do a small bit of squad rotation. While he still should and will field a very strong side, some of the guys who haven’t played much lately will likely get a run here.
On paper, this shapes up to be their easiest European match that they’ll have, so it might be an opportune time to handle some of the reserves a first team assignment. Emphasis on some, because again, the German will likely go with a very strong starting lineup here.
Chelsea FC vs Malmo UCL Group Stage FYIs
Kickoff: Oct 20, 8pm, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea FC Team News: go here
Group Standings, Form Guide Chelsea 2nd, 3pts, LW Malmo 4th, 0pts, LL
Tuchel has no next to no selection issues here, as he said, at his news conference today that Christian Pulisic is the only player unavailable for selection on Wednesday night.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Malmo (Champions League)
Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Malmo 0
This one really should be a laugher, and I would expect to see some of the more fringe players in the squad get some minutes towards the end of this one.
