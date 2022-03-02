Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Luton Town (FA Cup 5th Round)

Luton Town are in position to make the Championship Playoff, and thus, play their way into the Premier League for next season. Potentially. When it comes to reaching the FA Cup quarterfinals, well, the challenge could be mightier, as they’re facing a Chelsea team that is going to be very angry, and extremely motivated.

The Blues went to AET and even penalties, where they fell to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. Now they’ll look to continue their FA Cup run against one of the better sides in the Championship.

Chelsea FC at Luton Town FYIs FA Cup 5th Round

Kick: Wed Mar 2, 7:15pm local, Kenilworth Road

Chelsea Team News: go here

Form Guide (All Competitions): Chelsea LWWWW Luton Town WWLWW

The goat from the loss was Kepa Arrizabalaga, but honestly, it never should have come to that in the first place.

Both Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount had first chances that they couldn’t bury. While Kepa is obviously not in the best state of mind right now, he’ll get the call again in between the sticks here.

Look for Thomas Tuchel, who is very tired of talking about the current ongoing war, to make some changes here. This will mark an opportunity for some reserves to get major playing time.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Luton Town (FA Cup 5th Round)

Kepa; Chalobah, Rudiger, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Saul, Alonso; Pulisic, Werner; Lukaku

The Pick

Luton Town are really getting Chelsea at the wrong time right now. While they may still get promoted to the top flight at the end of this season, they won’t look Premier League level here. Chelsea win 4-0.

