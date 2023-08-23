Despite spending more money in the summer transfer window than any club in Europe, no wait, there’s more, despite breaking 2019 Real Madrid’s summer window spending record, Chelsea still haven’t won a match yet.

Yes, throwing down close to 400 million Euro, this window alone, still hasn’t fixed what ails Chelsea. At least not yet. A non-victory against newly promoted Luton Town this Friday night would only exacerbate the crisis even more.

Luton Town at Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Fri August 25, 8pm, Stamford Bridge , London, UK

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: 78% Luton Town 8% Draw 14%

PL Form, Position: Chelsea DL, 1pt, 15th Luton Town L, 0pts, 17th

Moises Caicedo, the most expensive player ever bought by a British club, will make his first start in a Chelsea shirt here. He’ll slot in right next to Enzo Fernandez, who previously held that record, from when he came over in January.

I guess we could call this a team that money can buy, because we can’t call them the best team that money can buy.

In terms of our first team prediction, I really like what this guy did here with his first team prediction.

I wouldn’t change a thing, plus it looks a lot cooler than just listing it out.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Luton Town

Realistically speaking, what is stopping this team from scoring 3+ goals against Luton at home? pic.twitter.com/2PhihmUE4W — Mod (@CFCMod_) August 22, 2023

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Thigao Silva, Levi Colwill; Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Ben Chilwell; Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson

