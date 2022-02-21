We can all relate to something Chelsea’s squad is dealing with right now. It’s very easy to catch cold and get sick after dealing with yo-yoing temperatures and getting poor sleep. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel did not reveal which specific players are dealing with these issues right now but he did say that six of them are.
Tuchel said, at his press conference ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League round of 16 clash at home versus Lille that some of his players are struggling with colds caused by not getting enough sleep, jet lag and the air conditioning on the plane home from Abu Dhabi after the Club World Cup.
Chelsea versus Lille UCL Knockout Round FYIs
Kickoff: Tue Feb 22, 8pm, Stamford Bridge
Round of 16, Leg 1/2
Chelsea Team News: go here
Cesar Azpilicueta Feature Story: go here
Chelsea wins 2 Draws 0 Lille wins 0
Chelsea win 73% Draw 17% Lille win 10%
Given this backdrop, and the busy workload ahead for the side, expect Tuchel to select the players who are not battling these issues when he fills out his team sheet tomorrow night. That will give us a clue for sure. With that in mind, here’s our best guest as to who is 100% right now.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Lille (Champions League Round of 16)
Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz; Werner
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind