Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City

Chelsea FC take on Leicester City Saturday, in a match that kicks off a slate of Premier League action so congested that only two games are on Sunday this weekend. Yes, that’s right, all the other matches, eight of them, are on Saturday.
It’s kind of bizarre, and I don’t know why that is, but let’s embrace it, especially given how we’re coming off another boring international break. Chelsea lead this series, with 58 wins to Leicester’s 28, and 34 draws between the two sides.
Chelsea FC at Leicester City FYIs
Kick: 12:30pm GMT, Sat. Nov. 20, King Power Stadium
Team news for both sides: go here
Premier League Preview Podcast: go here
Odds: Chelsea -130 Draw +260 Leicester City +350
PL Position, Form: Chelsea 1st, 26 pts, DWWWW Leicester City 12th, 15 pts, DLWWD
Chelsea were my preseason pick to win it all, and they have certainly looked the part since the season kicked off. The Foxes, on the other hand, have been very up and down lately, and overall, no one would have expected them to be this far down the table at this point.
After such a special summer transfer window, it’s shocking to see them on the second page of the standings.
In looking at who could be in the first team for Thomas Tuchel, we should expect to see not one, but two former Foxes.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction (3-4-3) at Leicester City
Edouard Mendy; Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta; Reece James, Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Leicester City 0
The Foxes would struggle with the Blues even if they were at full strength, which they are indeed far away from right now.
