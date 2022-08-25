Chelsea hosts Leicester City in a match-up of two perennial top four contending clubs that now find themselves on the second page of the table. How did they get here? Well, both sides elicit a “what the hell are they doing this summer transfer window?” Just in completely opposite ways.

For the hosts, they’re spending money like water, but often on players who don’t fit Thomas Tuchel’s system, and probably don’t gel together as a unit either. Oh and they’re overpaying for most of them. As for Leicester, they’re the only club in all of the big five European leagues that have yet to buy a single new player this summer. Enough said.

Chelsea vs Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 27, 3pm, Stamford Bridge

PL Position: Chelsea 12th, 4pts Leicester City 19th, 1pts

Form Guide: Chelsea LDW Leicester City LLD

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 68% Leicester City 19% Draw 13%

Thomas Tuchel is serving his penalties, being disciplined for his altercations with Antonio Conte and other “offenses” two weeks ago in the draw with Tottenham. For whatever bizarre reason, he just doesn’t rate Christian Pulisic, but the club won’t let him leave. We’re going to pick him in our first team here, despite this being a long shot, because hey, why not? Here’s the rest of the 3-4-3.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Mendy; Cucurella, Silva, James; Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount; Pulisic, Havertz, Sterling

Prediction: Chelsea FC 1, Leicester City 0

