Chelsea FC will look to get redemption from their only UEFA Champions League group stage blemish, thus far, when they host Juventus tomorrow night. In the reverse fixture, Juve won 1-0, and they are one of just four sides to go perfect in UCL competition, thus far this season.
Bayern, Liverpool and Ajax are the other three, so with all that in mind, let’s take a look at what starting lineup Thomas Tuchel could select for his Blues.
Chelsea FC vs Juventus FYIs (Champions League)
Kickoff: Tue Nov 23, 8pm Stamford Bridge
Team News for Both Sides: go here
Google Result Predictor: Juventus 18% Chelsea 58% Draw 24%
Form Guide: Juventus WWWW Chelsea WWLW
Key Stat: Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in 7 of their last 10 matches across all competitions
We’re going out on a limb here and saying Christian Pulisic will finally get his first starting assignment, for club or country, since August.
Having coming off the bench and scored over the weekend, we think he’s truly ready now to go the full 90 again, following his having been sidelined for a few weeks, and seeing his minutes managed.
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction (3-4-2-1) vs Juventus (Champions League)
Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount; Kai Havertz.
Prediction: Chelsea 1, Juventus 1
Look for the Blues to avenge the reverse fixture here, and get at least a point this time. The Blues really resemble world beaters right now.
