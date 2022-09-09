The Graham Potter era at Chelsea is set to begin this weekend, with the southwest London derby commencing on Saturday. Just two miles separate these two clubs, so although it’s a road match at Fulham FC, Potter won’t have to go far from his new employer for his debut.

Potter, widely considered to be the next young, hot commodity in the coaching ranks, released the following statement after his new gig was confirmed: “I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club. I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.”

Chelsea vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kick-off: 5:30pm GMT, Sat Sept. 1, 12:30pm Craven Cottage

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Odds: Fulham FC win 22% Draw 24% Chelsea win 54%

Premier League Position: Chelsea 6th, 10 pts Fulham FC 10th, 8 pts

Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea WLWLD, Fulham FC LWLWD

He added:

“I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club.”

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC

Mendy; Fofana, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Pulisic, Sterling; Havertz

Prediction: Chelsea 2, Fulham FC 0

Yes, we are picking Pulisic in the starting XI, and we think he’ll score too. As always, #FreePulisic and now maybe, with the regime change, he’ll finally be liberated from his oppression.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories