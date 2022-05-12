Liverpool and Chelsea have met once before in the FA Cup final, doing so in 2012 where the Blues won, 2-1, thanks to goals from Ramires and Didier Drogba. Saturday will be the Blues’ 16th appearance in this competition’s final match, versus the Reds’ 15th. Only Manchester United (20) and Arsenal (21) have appeared in the finale of the world’s oldest domestic cup competition.
Having been in charge of Chelsea for just one year and 108 days this Saturday, this will mark the fourth time that he leads the Blues out of the tunnel for a major domestic or European final (2x FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League). Throw in the FIFA Club World Cup, getting Tuchel to five, and no manager has accomplished this feat in club history. José Mourinho is the only other gaffer with four.
FA Cup Final FYIs
Kick: 4:45pm GMT, Wembley Stadium, London
Team News: Chelsea Liverpool
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Liverpool
That all said, let’s look at who Tuchel might select for his first team in this one. Mateo Kovacic will get the start if he’s fit, but it looks highly unlikely that he will be.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool (FA Cup Final)
Mendy; Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Havertz
Fearless Prediction Liverpool 2-1 (AET)
Both sides have a trophy this season already, and each of them are hungry for a second. We’re predicting Liverpool will be extra hungry here, having become recently aware that they likely won’t be winning the Premier League this season.
