Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

As we get to the month of May, if we are allowed to quote The Temptations, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel may look at his league fixtures as a chance to do some squad rotation.
That’s because they are pretty much locked into their position in the table, and with that fate more or less determined, why not focus on that cup final instead? Yes, May 14 will see the Blues take on Liverpool in the FA Cup Final at the national stadium, and that will be the focus.
Everton vs Chelsea FYIs
Kick: Sun May 1, 2pm Goodison Park
Analyzing Everton FC prospects of avoiding relegation: go here
Chelsea team news: go here
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 55% Draw 25% Everton 20%
PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea 3rd, 66pts, DWLWL Everton 18th, 54pts, LDWLL
The trip to Everton will be more of an afterthought. In looking at the first team prediction, one has to ask- will supoer subs Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech get a first 11 recall?
Or no?
Chelsea Starting XI at Everton FC
Mendy; Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Werner
Fearless Prediction: Chelsea 2, Everton 0
Too many issues for Everton to overcome against a Blues side with enough weapons, in all position groups, to exploit them.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind