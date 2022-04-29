Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

As we get to the month of May, if we are allowed to quote The Temptations, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel may look at his league fixtures as a chance to do some squad rotation.

That’s because they are pretty much locked into their position in the table, and with that fate more or less determined, why not focus on that cup final instead? Yes, May 14 will see the Blues take on Liverpool in the FA Cup Final at the national stadium, and that will be the focus.

Everton vs Chelsea FYIs

Kick: Sun May 1, 2pm Goodison Park

PL Standing, Form Guide:  Chelsea 3rd, 66pts, DWLWL   Everton 18th, 54pts, LDWLL

The trip to Everton will be more of an afterthought. In looking at the first team prediction, one has to ask- will supoer subs Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech get a first 11 recall?

Or no?

Chelsea Starting XI at Everton FC

Mendy; Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Werner

Fearless Prediction: Chelsea 2, Everton 0

Too many issues for Everton to overcome against a Blues side with enough weapons, in all position groups, to exploit them.

