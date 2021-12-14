We do know that at least one of Chelsea’s injured stars, Trevor Chalobah, will return to the team on Thursday when the Blues host Everton FC. It’s been reported that he’ll be in contention for the matchday squad, but it’s unlikely he’ll get a first team assignment.
He’s been missed, but the biggest fitness issue, for the southwest London side, lately, has been what’s missing in the defensive midfield. With injuries to the table setters, the guys in the central midfield who make the engine truly hum, Chelsea have seen their fine form drop quite a bit.
Chelsea vs Everton FYIs
Kickoff: Thursday, December 16, 745pm, Stamford Bridge
Team News for Both Sides:
Details on Chelsea's UCL Draw:
Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea WLWDW Everton LWLLL
Premier League Position: Chelsea 3rd, 36 pts Everton 14th, 18 pts
Here’s how we see the rest of the team shaping out. Christian Pulisic has been linked with a loan move away, to possibly find more playing time elsewhere, but for now he’s done an admirable job slotting in at right wing back. Got to do whatever the team needs in order to win, right?
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Everton
Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Christian Pulisic, Reece James, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount; Timo Werner Kai Havertz; Romelu Lukaku.
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Everton 0
