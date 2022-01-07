Midweek saw Chelsea put themselves in a great position to likely advance to the final of the EFL Cup. Now the weekend sees the Blues shift their focus to the other, more prestigious domestic cup competition, the FA Cup.
They’ll open against Chesterfield Town, a side from the National League, which is the fifth tier of the FA system. In other words, this is a glorified friendly, and manager Thomas Tuchel will put out a lineup that resembles what we’d see in a preseason match.
Chelsea vs Chesterfield Town 3rd Rd FA Cup FYIs
Kick: Sat Jan 9, 5:30pm, Stamford Bridge
Head to Head: Chelsea wins 4 draw 2 Chesterfield Town win 1
Youngsters like Harvey Vale, Lewis Hall and Xavier Mbuyamba should all get in the team here. Chelsea is really hurting from injuries, covid-19 outbreaks and general overwork at this point, and they need squad rotation.
That said, you’ll still see a couple first teamers, and some names you’re familiar with, in this starting lineup. Should be an interesting mix.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Chesterfield Town (FA Cup)
Bettinelli; Mbuyamba, Sarr, McClelland; Hudson-Odoi, Hall, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic; Vale; Soonsup-Bell, Werner
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Chesterfield 0
Even the southwest London club’s c team should run away with it in this one.
