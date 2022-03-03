Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC

March 3, 2022 By Leave a Comment
Chelsea FC head to Burnley this weekend in a current state that is definitely suboptimal. Having barely survived against lesser competition in the FA Cup, on the heels of a blown chance for a second trophy this season in the EFL Cup Final, they need to get right and come correct at Burnley on the weekend.

It’s clear that the club, top to bottom, is distracted right now, and understandably so. Owner Roman Abramovich has put the club up for sale, and now both the present and future direction of the club has gotten quite uncertain. Manager Thomas Tuchel is definitely stressed out, and that comes across in his press conferences.

Chelsea at Burnley FC FYIs

Kick: Sat March 5, 3pm, Turf Moor

Chelsea team news: go here

TV: USA Network in America, N/A in the UK

PL Form Guide Chelsea WWDLD   Burnley LDWWL

PL Position: Chelsea 3rd, 50 pts  Burnley 18th, 21 pts

Series History: Chelsea wins 40   Burnley wins 38   Draws 25

Result Probability: Chelsea win 65%   Burnley win 22%   Draw 13%

Premier League Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts

Let’s take a look at who Tuchel might select for his first team in this Saturday afternoon fixture.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC

Mendy; Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; James, Jorginho, Kante, Pulisic; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku

The Pick

Chelsea have only lost once in their last 15 matches against Burnley, but I just can’t pick them to take all three points here. 1-1 Draw.

