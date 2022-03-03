Chelsea FC head to Burnley this weekend in a current state that is definitely suboptimal. Having barely survived against lesser competition in the FA Cup, on the heels of a blown chance for a second trophy this season in the EFL Cup Final, they need to get right and come correct at Burnley on the weekend.
It’s clear that the club, top to bottom, is distracted right now, and understandably so. Owner Roman Abramovich has put the club up for sale, and now both the present and future direction of the club has gotten quite uncertain. Manager Thomas Tuchel is definitely stressed out, and that comes across in his press conferences.
Chelsea at Burnley FC FYIs
Kick: Sat March 5, 3pm, Turf Moor
TV: USA Network in America, N/A in the UK
PL Form Guide Chelsea WWDLD Burnley LDWWL
PL Position: Chelsea 3rd, 50 pts Burnley 18th, 21 pts
Series History: Chelsea wins 40 Burnley wins 38 Draws 25
Result Probability: Chelsea win 65% Burnley win 22% Draw 13%
Let’s take a look at who Tuchel might select for his first team in this Saturday afternoon fixture.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC
Mendy; Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; James, Jorginho, Kante, Pulisic; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku
The Pick
Chelsea have only lost once in their last 15 matches against Burnley, but I just can’t pick them to take all three points here. 1-1 Draw.
