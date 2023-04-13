Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton

The manager changes but the results remains the same. After Chelsea were blanked again, this time 2-0 at the hands of Real Madrid, the Blues side have now gone four games without scoring a goal.

Frank Lampard has two losses in two matches, since he assumed the reins (on a caretaker basis) from Graham Potter.

Chelsea FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Sat, Apr 15, 3pm, Stamford Bridge

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Premier League Position: Chelsea 11th, 39 pts Brighton 7th, 46 pts

Premier League Form: Chelsea LDLDW Brighton LWDWL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 37% Brighton 35% Draw 28%

“There is a lot there for us, as good a team as they are,” Lampard said after the loss last night.

“There’s a little bit of a lack of belief. I think the players have got to understand how good they are, what they can do. There were opportunities to use the size of the pitch more, to be a bit more aggressive — things we can maybe do next week.

“There was some good in there, with the spirit. The result is a fact, but next week will be a big fight.”

Hmmm….”little bit of a lack of belief”? That’s probably code for “major loss of confidence” among some players in the squad. It’s not a stretch to say that this side is broken, and at this point there is only one thing to do.

They need a major clear out this summer transfer window. Lots of guys on this team need to move on, it would serve their interests, as well as those of the club.

Too many players (and we will get into who, and why, once the offseason gets here), currently in the squad, are a bad fit at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea has already done a ton of buying in the past two windows. And while they should and will buy some more this summer, right now, who they sell is more important.

The team was injury-plagued, all season long, and now they’re near full fitness. Yet they continue losing.

Up next is a visit from Europa League qualification contenders Brighton (sandwiched in between the two legs of the Real Madrid UCL tie), let’s take a look at what lineup Lampard might go with in this one.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction

Kepa, Chalobah, Fofana, Koulibaly, James, Enzo, Kante, Chilwell, Havertz, Felix, Sterling

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories