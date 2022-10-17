Chelsea manager Graham Potter has quite the task every time that he composes his team sheet. The Blues boss has so many talented, i.e. expensive, players to choose from when he fills out his first XI, and his substitutes list. This is especially true when the side is near full fitness, give how deep the roster is.

Currently, Chelsea will only be sans three players in midweek, when they visit Brentford FC for a London derby on Wednesday night. Although an additional two face last minute fitness assessments.

Chelsea vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kick off: Wed. Oct 19, 7:30pm, Gtech Community Stadium

PL Position: Chelsea 19 pts, 4th Brentford FC 13 pts, 9th

PL Form: Chelsea WWWWL Brentford FC WLDLW

Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 58% Brentford FC win 19% Draw 23%

There are so many different ways you can go when filling out your Chelsea starting XI prediction post, in all three position groups. Numerous options you can forecast when you set it up in the 3-4-3 formation. Feel free to post yours in the comments section below (along with your final score prediction for this match).

Here we go below, with ours.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC

Kepa; Koulibaly, Chalobah, Azpilicueta; Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Cucurella; Gallagher, Sterling, Havertz

Prediction: Chelsea 3, Brentford FC 2

Should be a riveting one in the capital city.

