It’s a London derby on Saturday as Chelsea FC host Brentford FC at Stamford Bridge. Without traffic, you could probably drive between the two stadiums in about 20 minutes.
Chelsea looks to have a stranglehold on third place right now, as questions abound about who the new owner is going to be and what direction they may go with the club. But we’ve been writing and discussing that topic in depth enough already. Let’s shift the focus to on the pitch here.
Chelsea vs Brentford FC FYIs
Kick off: Sat Apr 2, 3pm, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Team News: go here
After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify
PL Position: Chelsea 28 mp, 59 pts, 3rd Brentford FC 30 mp, 30 pts, 15th
PL Form: Chelsea WWWWW Brentford FC LWWLL
Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 72% Brentford FC win 18% Draw 10%
This is the 4-3-3 that we believe Blues boss Thomas Tuchel will select on Saturday night.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC
Mendy; Sarr, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Mount; Ziyech, Havertz, Werner
Fearless Prediction
The bigger London club here is playing to stay in the top four this season while the smaller London club in this match is fighting to stay up in the top flight. We believe both will reach their goals.
Chelsea 2, Brentford FC 0
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind