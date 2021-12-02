Competition for places is always cutthroat in the Chelsea FC first team, so individual footballers will do what they have to do in order to get/retain playing time. Christian Pulisic, an attacking midfielder or winger, played three different positions in Chelsea’s win at Watford last night.
Included among those three was wing back, and that itself is fascinating, the concept of a forward moving over to a defensive position.
West Ham vs Chelsea FYIs:
Kick-off time: 12.30 PM GMT, 4th December 2021
Starting XI Predictions: West Ham Chelsea
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): West Ham (WLWLD) Chelsea (DWWDW)
Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech did the same, That’s how it goes this season, tis the year of the wingback. This should be something we’ll see again this weekend, when Chelsea visits West Ham for a London derby.
With a squad as high priced as Chelsea’s roster is, one must do whatever is needed for the good of the team. With that in mind, and the potential for up to six players to be missing this fixture, we look at how Tuchel might set it up.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at West Ham United
Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger; Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marcos Alonso, Hakim Ziyech; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz; Romelu Lukaku.
