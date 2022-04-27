Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Manchester United

Chelsea FC left it late, but what matters is they got the win, at West Ham United on Sunday. Now comes another road test at a different top seven team, Manchester United. Their opposition is the team that was the most beloved, as a youth, by Christian Pulisic, who came off the bench to score the game-winner as regulation was expiring.
Pulisic wasn’t the only impact super-sub either as striker Romelu Lukaku won a penalty kick and winger Hakim Ziyech showed some good touches. Now we have to consider all three in content to start against United.
Manchester United vs Chelsea FYIs
Kick: Thur Apr 28, 7:45, Old Trafford
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester United
Team News: Chelsea Manchester United
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 43% Draw 27% Manchester United 30%
PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea 3rd, 65pts, WLWLW Manchester United 6th, 54pts, LLWLD
Well, maybe not Lukaku, given what Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has recently said about the big Belgian. Pulisic has certainly had his ups and downs this season, so it was good to see him be the hero here after his having sat for the two previous games.
Let’s take a look at who else might (or might not) be in the lineup at Old Trafford.
Chelsea FC Starting XI at Manchester United
Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Azpilicueta; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Pulisic
Fearless Prediction: Chelsea 1, United 0
Too many defensive woes for United.
