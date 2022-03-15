Despite all the turmoil that currently surrounds the club, and all the limitations that are being imposed upon it, financially, Chelsea FC remain a very potent force in the UEFA Champions League competition. What’s happening to them off the pitch may or may not ultimately lead to massive ruin, but the team on the pitch is still a leading contender to win Europe in 2022.
Until otherwise, they remain the current champs of the continent. Heading to Lille on Wednesday night, the west London club is playing a second leg that isn’t dead rubber, but also isn’t a clash where they’ll have to be full on firing on all cylinders.
Chelsea versus Lille UCL Knockout Round FYIs
Kickoff: Wed Feb 22, 8pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Round of 16, Leg 2/2, Chelsea leads 2-0 on aggregate
Series History: Chelsea wins 3 Draws 0 Lille wins 0
Result Probability: Chelsea win 51%, Draw 26%, Lille win 23%
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, who has committed his future to the club in spite of all the financial uncertainty, has a decision to make: play the in-form Kai Havertz, the club’s second most expensive signing ever, or give Romelu Lukaku, the club’s all-time most expensive signing, another chance. At this point, Lukaku has been a massive bust to say the least.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Lille (Champions League)
Mendy; Silva, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic
Chelsea v Lille Fearless Prediction
Blues do just enough, without sweating too too hard, to move on to the next round: goalless draw.
