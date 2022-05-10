With a FA Cup final on the horizon for the weekend, expect Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to do some rotation on Wednesday night when they visit Leeds United. The match has relevance for Leeds, as they hope to escape the relegation zone and for Chelsea, who are looking to cinch up UCL qualification for next season.
That said, with the FA Cup final against Liverpool looming on Saturday, the Blues may field a slightly weaker side here.
Leeds United vs Chelsea FYIs
Kick-off time: 7:30PM GMT, 11th May 2022, Elland Road
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Chelsea Team News: go here
Google Result Probability: Leeds United 20% Chelsea FC 58% Draw 22%
PL Position: Leeds United 18th, 34pts Chelsea FC 3rd, 67pts
PL Form Guide: Leeds United LLDWD Chelsea FC DLDWL
This match is also the Americans in the Premier League Cup, as it features the best Yankee player in the EPL (Christian Pulisic) versus the English top flight’s only manager, in Jesse Marsch.
Now let’s look at how Tuchel might shape out his squad for this one.
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United
Mendy; Christensen, Chalobah, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Sarr; Mount; Werner, Lukaku
Fearless Prediction: Leeds United 1, Chelsea FC 1
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind