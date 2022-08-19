Later today, Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will learn their disciplinary fate from the Football Association after both were red-carded following the Battle of the Bridge this past Sunday. Most likely it’s a three match ban for both men, and that could start to take effect this weekend when Tottenham host Wolves tomorrow and Chelsea travel to Leeds United on Sunday.

So we’ll see how involved either man really is in this weekend’s fixtures. Tuchel’s comments about the officiating won’t help his cause. That said, let’s look at who might start for the Blues on Sunday.

Leeds United vs Chelsea FYIs

Kick: Sun Aug. 21, 2pm Elland Road

Chelsea team news: go here

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

VAR: Paul Tierney Referee: Stuart Attwell

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 66% Draw 22% Leeds United win 16%

We seriously doubt Christian Pulisic will be in the first team vs Leeds United, since Tuchel simply does not rate him for some odd reason. Pulisic needs to leave before deadline day, and the stories linking him with a loan to Manchester United make sense for all involved.

But since it does makes sense, we doubt the Glazers will allow it to happen.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Leeds United

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Cucurella; Havertz, Sterling, Mount.

Prediction: Chelsea 1, Leeds United 0

In a match-up featuring a merry band of Americans, on both sides, we’re picking the club from the capital city of the mother country.

