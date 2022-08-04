Chelsea travels to Everton on Saturday in what is the Lost to MLS Clubs in the Preseason Cup. We kid, we kid. It was just more noticeable and memorable because Chelsea lost to expansion side FC Charlotte on the same night that Minnesota United bested Everton. Suboptimal results yes, but time to put stock into preseason exhibition results is, well, never. Anyway, the new season is upon us, with Chelsea kicking things off at Everton!

And it begins one week earlier than usual due to the World Cup having to be moved to an unnatural time on the calendar. So let’s take a look at who Thomas Tuchel could select in his first team, as he takes on the man who preceded him at the Chelsea manager position, Frank Lampard.

Everton vs Chelsea FYIs

Kick: Sat Aug. 6, 5:30 pm Goodison Park

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 59% Draw 24% Everton 17%

Odds: Everton – 4/1 Draw – 11/4 Chelsea – 4/6

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Everton

I imagine Tuchel will start his first two signings of the transfer window in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, with Kai Havertz getting the nod as well. Mason Mount is in a place now where he isn’t really droppable, so pencil him in too.

Conor Gallagher could get his first minutes here, but off the bench. Expect him to be named to the matchday squad but not the first team.

Predicted Team:

Mendy; Chilwell, Koulibaly, James; Chalobah, Kante, Kovacic, Ziyech; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Predicted Score: Chelsea 2-1

Can’t see Everton keeping up, especially considering how they’ll be without the services of Dominic Calvert-Lewin now.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

